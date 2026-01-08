NORDEN Sells Two Ships, Adds Multi-Purpose Newbuild Leases

Danish shipping company NORDEN has sold one MR tanker and one Capesize dry bulk vessel from its owned fleet, capitalizing on strong asset prices across the dry cargo and tanker markets.

The company also said it had entered into two new multi-purpose (MPP) newbuilding lease agreements with purchase options, as part of its strategy to expand in the project cargo market. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2028.

NORDEN said the MPP segment benefits from a favorable supply outlook, citing a rapidly ageing global fleet and a low orderbook, alongside rising demand for transport of breakbulk and specialized cargoes.

In addition to traditional dry bulk commodities, the new MPP vessels will be used to support transport of project cargo and other specialized shipments.

Separately, NORDEN said it had continued executing on its share buy-back program, acquiring 170,500 shares at an average price of DKK 249 from the program’s start in late October through to December 30, 2025.