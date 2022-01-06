Marine Link
Nordic Shipholding Sells Its Final Three Tankers

January 6, 2022

© James Lantsbery / MarineTraffic.com

Ailing Danish shipowner Nordic Shipholding is one step closer to closing its doors after announcing the sale of its final three tankers. 

The company revealed on Thursday that it has entered into a sale and purchase memorandum of agreement to sell the Nordic Anne, Nordic Amy and Nordic Agnetha for a total of $37.1 million. It did not disclose the name of the buyer.

The loss-making company has been winding down its operations over recent months after failing to find a merger partner.

