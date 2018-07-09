Norsafe’s Greek Training Academy Partners with DNV GL
Norsafe Academy Hellas has entered into a cooperative agreement with classification society DNV GL regarding the training of its surveyors.
“Safety Training for Experienced Surveyors” is a specialized practical course, which has been customized to comply with DNV GL’s requirements, offering preparation regarding practical safety and emergency field situations.
After the completion of this safety training, each participant will be able to demonstrate practical knowledge associated with safety requirements and emergency situations on board.