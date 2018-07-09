Marine Link
Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Norsafe’s Greek Training Academy Partners with DNV GL

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 9, 2018

Photo: Norsafe

Photo: Norsafe

Norsafe Academy Hellas has entered into a cooperative agreement with classification society DNV GL regarding the training of its surveyors.

“Safety Training for Experienced Surveyors” is a specialized practical course, which has been customized to comply with DNV GL’s requirements, offering preparation regarding practical safety and emergency field situations.

After the completion of this safety training, each participant will be able to demonstrate practical knowledge associated with safety requirements and emergency situations on board.

