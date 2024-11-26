Norsepower Opens World’s First Dedicated Rotor Sail Factory

Norsepower has opened the world’s first dedicated rotor sail factory in Dafeng, China.

The new factory, strategically located near key shipping routes and shipyards, will initially have the capacity to produce 50 Norsepower Rotor Sails per year, with plans to scale up to 100 units by the end of 2027.

The new factory strengthens the company’s ability to serve the burgeoning €60 billion ($63 billion) wind propulsion market.

Earlier this year, Norsepower set another industry milestone with the Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) award for the explosion-proof (EX) version of the Norsepower Rotor Sail 28m x 4m. It is the first approval for a wind assisted propulsion system to be used in hazardous zones onboard vessels.

Norsepower’s new explosion-proof design offers protection to all critical components inside the rotor sail, such as the power unit and electrical cabinets. Unlike previous component-based systems, this design utilizes a pressurized air system that eliminates flammable gases, ensuring the critical parts of the rotor sail comply with EX design requirements.



