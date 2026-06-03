North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister of Economic Affairs Visits German-Dutch Hydrogen BOOST Project

During the three-year period from March 2024 to February 2027, the Emsdetten-based companies BEN-Tec GmbH and H2 POWERCELL GmbH are working together with the Münster University of Applied Sciences to advance the use of environmentally friendly hydrogen technologies.

As part of the "NRW Innovation Tour 2026" of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia, the BOOST research status was presented to the Deputy Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and also NRW Minister of Economic Affairs Mona Neubaur during an official visit to the company end of May.

Green hydrogen is considered one of the most important building blocks of the global energy transition. The figures of the current "Global Energy 2026 Review" of the International Energy Agency IEA clarify: Decarbonization is is accelerating and scaling at an increasing speed. The expansion of self-sufficient and decentralized hydrogen projects makes a significant contribution to strengthening energy resilience. The drivers for the success of the energy transition are networks and alliances such as the German-Dutch cooperation project "BOOST," which is co-financed by the European Union, which is implemented within the "INTERREG Program Germany-Nederland."