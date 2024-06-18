North Star Secures First Mover Rights for New Offshore Wind Midi-SOV

North Star, specialist vessel operator for offshore infrastructure support services, has been announced as the first mover on the Midi-SOV – a new offshore wind ship design developed by Chartwell Marine and Vard that bridges the gap between crew transfer vessel (CTV) and service operation vessel (SOV).

North Star has entered an agreement with Chartwell and Vard becoming the first to adopt and utilize the Midi-SOV on offshore wind projects, investing in upfront design fees to facilitate vessel construction for European operations.

The Midi-SOV is a 55-meter offshore wind craft ready for build in the European, Asian, and U.S. markets.

Chartwell and Vard's Midi-SOV solution addresses challenges in the offshore wind sector by bridging the gap between CTVs and SOV, providing enhanced comfort and workability while offering a cost-effective alternative to full scale SOVs.

With a design that has been optimized based on operational data to meet the niche requirements of offshore wind developers and operators, the Midi-SOV is intended to directly complement existing fleets.

“We designed the Midi-SOV with a clear vision of its integration into future offshore wind fleets, filling the gap that had emerged between CTVs and SOVs and addressing key operational challenges as the wind industry evolves,” said Andy Page, Managing Director at Chartwell Marine.

“North Star has been investigating this sector for several years and initiated the collaborative project with Chartwell and Vard as a route to market. Our assessment has shown that the Midi-SOV has a key role to play in European offshore wind vessel fleets, particularly as activity ramps up in the North Sea and the Baltics.

“We’re excited about the operational versatility the design can give us, as well as the high standards of safety, availability and cost efficiency it promises – and proud to play our part in bringing the first Midi-SOVs to market,” added Andrew Duncan, Renewables and innovations Director at North Star.