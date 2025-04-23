North Star’s CSOV Newbuilds Get LR’s Cyber Resilience Certification

North Star, a U.K.-based service operation vessel (SOV) operator, has become the first organization in the world to have ships achieve Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification.

The classification is in line with mandatory International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) standards implemented for all newbuilds from July 1, 2024.

North Star’s new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), the Grampian Kestrel and Grampian Eagle, are the first in the world to be formally approved by Lloyd’s Register to the LR Rules implementing IACS standards UR E26 (Cyber Resilience of Ships) and UR E27 (Cyber Resilience of On-Board Systems and Equipment).

This certification strengthens their ability to withstand cyberattacks, continue operating under threat, and recover quickly from incidents, ensuring the protection of personnel and onboard systems, while maintaining critical offshore operations.

Designed and built at Vard Langsten shipyard in Norway, the VARD 4 22 ships represent North Star’s first CSOV additions to its growing renewables fleet in its ambition to add 40 SOVs by 2040.

“Being the first to certify our newbuilds under these new IACS standards demonstrates our commitment to safe, smart, and sustainable offshore operations. Working in partnership with VARD and Lloyd’s Register has been instrumental to this process, and I’m very proud of North Star’s IT and special projects team’s drive to advance our CSOVs’ cyber resilience, positioning us ahead of the curve as the sector evolves.

“We’re ready to support the next phase of Europe’s offshore wind growth, and we’re doing it with trust, security, and future-proof thinking built in from the keel up,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, North Star’s CEO.

As part of the cyber resilience certification process, all mission-critical systems were rigorously assessed on the CSOVs against Lloyd’s Register’s Cyber Resilience classification criteria. This included technologies such as dynamic positioning software and the complex control systems connected to the Voith Schneider propulsion units, all designed to support operational safety and enhance crew wellbeing.

The vessels also feature Starlink communications systems to improve onboard connectivity. With this cyber resilience accreditation, North Star’s people and assets are better protected from cyber threats without affecting ongoing operations in field.

“Cyber resilience is no longer optional - it's essential. That’s why our newbuilds are equipped to withstand, recover from, and adapt to cyber incidents. This means our clients can rely on an uninterrupted, secure service and consistent performance, ensuring their operations and maintenance projects remain on schedule and protected from cyber threats,” said James Bradford, North Star Chief Technology Officer.

The Grampian Kestrel is bound for EnBW to start front-running operations at Germany’s He Dreiht wind farm in May 2025. The Grampian Eagle is also preparing for a contract in July.