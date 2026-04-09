Northern Lights Adds Third CO2 Carrier to Expand CCS Network

The Northern Lights JV has added a third liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier to its fleet, as it expands transport capacity for Europe’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) network.

The vessel, Northern Phoenix, was formally welcomed in Bergen and will support the scaling of cross-border CO2 transport under the Northern Lights project.

Designed to transport liquefied CO2, the ship will carry captured emissions from Yara to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden, where the CO2 will be transported by pipeline and stored beneath the seabed.

“With our first two ships already in operation, Northern Phoenix marks the next step in scaling our CO2 shipping capacity. We look forward to continuing to grow our fleet and enabling safe and reliable CO2 transport across Europe,” said Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights JV.

Northern Lights began injecting CO2 for permanent storage in 2025 and is part of Norway’s Longship full-scale CCS project.

The joint venture, owned by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell, is developing infrastructure to transport and store industrial emissions from across Europe.

The project already has agreements in place with companies including Ørsted, Stockholm Exergi and Inherit, in addition to Yara.

Northern Lights said the new vessel will undergo final preparations and commissioning before entering service, supporting the start of commercial cross-border CO2 transport operations.