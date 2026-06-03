Northern Lights Expands LCO2 Fleet with Vessel Charter for MISC, K Line

Northern Lights JV has awarded a consortium comprising Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K" LINE) and Malaysia's MISC Berhad a time charter contract for a newly built 12,000 cubic meter liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, supporting the expansion of Europe's carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The award follows Northern Lights' January 2026 announcement of four additional CO2 carriers to support planned capacity expansion. The latest contract marks the second vessel awarded to the “K” LINE-MISC consortium.

The vessel will be constructed by Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore. The Northern Lights JV, owned by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell, is developing infrastructure to transport and store industrial emissions from across Europe.

MISC said the newbuild carrier will be co-owned through its existing joint venture with K LINE and will transport captured and liquefied CO2 from industrial hubs across Europe to offshore storage facilities in Norway as part of the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage network.

The company said the vessel will complement Northern Lights' existing fleet and help support the project's planned expansion by enabling service to a broader range of commercial customers across Europe.

Both vessels awarded to the consortium are expected to feature dual-fuel LNG propulsion.

“Securing this second vessel award reinforces our confidence in the long-term potential of the LCO₂ shipping segment and marks another step forward in expanding MISC’s portfolio of future-focused maritime solutions.

“This project will strengthen our position in an emerging market by developing the capabilities, expertise and strategic partnerships needed to support the evolving carbon management value chain.

“It also advances MISC’s Delivering Progress strategy, particularly our Profitable New Energy pillar, where we are strengthening the foundation for us to build the expertise and capabilities to deliver transition-enabling maritime solutions while supporting our customers’ ambitions for a lower-carbon future.

“Together with our partners, we remain committed to strengthening the infrastructure and capabilities required to support the growth of CCS and advance the broader energy transition,” said Zahid Osman, President and Group CEO of MISC.