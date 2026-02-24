NorthStandard Partners Signol to Support Crew-Led Decarbonization

Marine insurer NorthStandard has entered a two-year partnership with behavior change specialist Signol to offer members discounted access to a crew-focused decarbonization service aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Under the agreement, Signol will cover onboarding costs and provide preferential rates on its monthly software-as-a-service subscription.

NorthStandard said it recognizes the critical role of crews in ensuring safety on board and believes they play an equally important role in driving decarbonization.

Signol’s approach draws on more than six years of research into barriers crews face in implementing fuel-saving measures. The service is designed to encourage seafarers to integrate fuel-efficient and sustainable practices into their daily duties, using existing operational data and processes.

The company said its platform has enabled commercial and cruise ship operators to achieve consistent fuel and emissions reductions of between 3% and 8%.

“This is a highly innovative new benefit for members. With Signol, a seafarer will see, for example, the positive impact they can have when they shut down an under-utilised auxiliary engine, or focus on keeping the ship within trim parameters.

“By reinforcing the positive impact of routine, day-to-day tasks that are within the control of crew, Signol helps enhance the fuel saving culture onboard and ultimately drive decarbonization,” said Mark Smith, Loss Prevention Director, NNE and Decarbonization at NorthStandard.

NorthStandard said the agreement forms part of its broader strategy to support members in meeting sustainability objectives, adding that further products and services focused on maritime decarbonization are expected to follow through 2026.