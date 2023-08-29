Norway-Poland Offshore Wind Deal Signed

Norwegian Offshore Wind has signed an MoU with The Polish Investment and Trade Agency, aiming to boost offshore wind collaboration between the two countries.

“These two markets have different strengths within offshore wind, and we therefore have a lot to gain on establishing strong connections between both supply chain companies and developers,” says Arvid Nesse, manager of Norwegian Offshore Wind, an organisation with 380 members.

Nesse points out that Poland has experience within construction, and the potential for establishing sites that can deliver to projects around the North Sea and the Baltic Sea is large.

“At the same time, Norway has an offshore expertise that will be vital when the Polish are moving forward with their projects,” says Nesse.

The Polish government has set an overall target of establishing 18GW of offshore wind before 2040. It has also established a timeline for auctions and the volume per tender.

“The offshore wind development is a hot topic in Poland. We see a huge interest from manufactures and supply chain companies. With the signing of the MoU with Norwegian Offshore Wind, we are on a good path to reach our goals,” says Lukasz Grabowski, Director of Export in Polish Investment and Trade Agency.



