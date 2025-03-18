Norwegian Firm Aces Davit Tryouts on US Navy Fleet Refueling Vessels

Norwegian supplier of boat-handling systems Vestdavit has demonstrated the operational efficiency of its davits during sea trials of the equipment on U.S. Navy fleet refueling vessels being built by General Dynamics NASSCO.

The pair of high-specification PLRH-5000 rescue boat davits were subject to rigorous operational testing in the recent trials performed with USNS Robert F. Kennedy, or T-AO 208, that is the fourth and latest so-called T-AO oiler to be delivered in the series of John Lewis-class vessels under construction at the San Diego-based shipbuilder in the US.

“Our davits performed as expected, which can be attributed to the proven robustness of this technology in naval operations as well as Vestdavit’s long-standing competence in davit installation that contributes to smooth-running newbuild deliveries,” said Rolf Andreas Wigand, Vestdavit’s Managing Director.

Vestdavit also secured a further purchase order from GD NASSCO for the PLRH-5000, taking its tally to seven ships covering T-AO 208 to T-AO 214 for which the company will provide a total of 14 such davits - two per vessel.

The US shipbuilder, which specializes in design and construction of naval as well as commercial vessels, has so far been contracted to build 10 T-AO oilers under the extensive newbuild program.

The davits will be used for launch and recovery of seven-metre RHIBs to support refueling operations by the oilers for US Navy carrier strike group ships operating at sea under the Military Sealift Command, with each of the 742-feet vessels having capacity to carry 157,000 barrels of oil and a sailing speed of 20 knots.