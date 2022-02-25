Norwegian Greentech’s BWTS Secures US Coast Guard's Stamp of Approval

HAV Group’s subsidiary Norwegian Greentech has received the US Coast Guard (USCG) approval for its ballast water treatment system (BWTS).

US authorities require USCG certification for both US ships and international vessels that call at US ports.

By obtaining USCG certification, Norwegian Greentech's systems can now be installed and utilized by all ships; those that sail in US waters today and those that may sail in US waters in the future.

"The certification gives Norwegian Greentech access to a new, large market," the company said.

“Gaining access to a much larger international market is of course important. Equally important is that our customers no longer have any restrictions. They can now sail anywhere with Norwegian Greentech’s system on board,” says Børge Gjelseth, sales and marketing director at Norwegian Greentech.

©Norwegian Greentech

The requirements for the USCG certificate are stricter than the conditions companies have to meet to gain IMO approval for their BWTS. Through obtaining USCG approval, Norwegian Greentech’s technology has satisfied the strictest demands for ballast water treatment systems.

Norwegian Greentech, therefore, considers the USCG certification as a seal of approval for both the BWTS products and the company’s production methods, the company said.

“We are very proud of having completed a very demanding USCG approval process, which basically creates a solid platform for further growth,” adds Børge Gjelseth.

According to Norwegian Greentech, the company has since 2018 increased its revenues tenfold. The majority of the growth is related to high demand and new contracts for BWTS for vessels, especially retrofitting of existing vessels.

Further, part of the growth derives from Norwegian Greentech’s method of utilizing UV and filters on highly compact and energy-efficient water treatment systems that are applied to other parts of the maritime industry, the company said.

“We are constantly looking for new applications for our technology, but the US market will of course get a lot of extra attention going forward,” adds Børge Gjelseth.



