Norwegian Plans to Redeploy Eight Additional Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday announced it plans to redeploy eight additional vessels for U.S. and international voyages starting this fall, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

Passengers will once again sail aboard Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun, Spirit and Norwegian's Pride of America to explore Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia and more. These ships are scheduled to recommence operations from October through February.

Earlier this week, NCL announced its return to Seattle for the Alaska cruise season, with a start date of August 7. Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company said.

"When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We always said we wouldn't rush to sail again, but that we'd get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience. Our efforts to resume cruising safely will continue to be slow and steady, guided by the science-backed protocols of our SailSAFE health and safety program and in collaboration with our destination partners as well as with a variety of governing bodies."