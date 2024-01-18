N-O-S First to Adopt Volvo Penta's New IPS Professional Platform

Volvo Penta announced Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) will be the first to deploy its new IPS Professional Platform, lining up installs on newbuild crew transfer vessels (CTV) slated to set sail in the second half of 2024.

Volvo Penta's newly launched propulsion offering, an evolution of its proven Inboard Performance System (IPS) solution, is designed with a dual power input concept that enables the utilization of different combinations of power sources from combustion engines running on renewable fuels to fully electric or hybrid solutions. This flexibility is intended to make vessels more easily adaptable to future energy requirements.

“It is a significant advantage in this industry to develop solutions that are future-proof,” said Johan Inden, president of Volvo Penta Marine. “The design of the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform enables companies to adapt to evolving energy requirements. We are proud to build on one of our partnerships and work with N-O-S on this collaboration to transform the work of CTVs to become efficient, as well as integrating features that improve the operator and crew experience.”

N-O-S runs a fleet of around 60 CTVs that work year-round to support offshore wind farms.

“The first on-water application of the new Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform in offshore wind has great potential to improve the CTV work that is supporting such a rapidly expanding sector,” Inden said. “N-O-S and Volvo Penta have a longstanding, strong partnership, and we share a vision of innovation that moves the sector toward more efficient and streamlined operations. We hope these on-water applications lead to new industry standards, and ultimately, a more sustainable future.”