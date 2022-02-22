Nova Marine Carriers acquires 39,000 DWT Bulk Carrier Pair

Nova Marina Carriers, the Lugano based shipping company (controlled by the Romeo and Bolfo/Gozzi families), confirmed the purchase of two new 39,000 dwt bulk carriers, presently owned by the Swire China Navigation group in Hong Kong.

These new vessels are due to be delivered to the company shortly; the first in the next few days on the U.S., and the second In April in the Far East.

These ships were built in 2013 and 2014 and will join the 80 vessels Nova Marine fleet, with seven other ships in the fleet holding similar characteristics, including EEXI engines. The new vessels will be renamed Sider Athena and the second Sider Evamaria.