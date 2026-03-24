NOVACAVI Launches Tow Cable Identification Solution

NOVACAVI, Italian specialist in underwater cables, has developed a solution for the fast and reliable identification of steel wire armored cables during deck operations on research and defense vessels. A sample will be showcased on stand D80 at UDT 2026, taking place in London, April 14-16, 2026.

The solution enables operators to clearly distinguish the cable in use when multiple systems are connected and deployed simultaneously, reducing the risk of entanglement and improving onboard operational efficiency and safety.

Highly visible and durable, the identification system is engineered to withstand harsh deployment conditions, including saltwater exposure, UV radiation, and extreme temperatures..