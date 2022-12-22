NR Marine Services Orders CTV from Diverse Marine

U.K.-based NR Marine Services has placed an order with compatriot shipbuilder Divers Marine for a new new crew transfer vessel (CTV) to service the offshore wind industry.

This newbuild, to be named NR Predator, will be a first of class Diverse Marine 27-meter CTV featuring a traditional catamaran hull form that has been CFD tested and optimized to provide class-leading seakeeping coupled with reduced fuel consumption and emissions, the builder said.

This vessel is being built as "hybrid ready" with an insulated generator space ready to receive generators and batteries. Initially, it will be conventionally powered with quad Volvo Penta IPS900 engine and drive system, all fitted with IMO Tier III SCR and Urea injection exhaust systems to reduce the nitrogen oxide and Sulphur oxide emission levels.

Other features of the new craft include enhanced foredeck capacity and wheelhouse visibility, which enables skippers, the builder noted.

NR Marine Services currently operates a number of 20-meter CTVs, but the one ordered at Diverse Marine is its first newbuild, according to the company's director, Owen Nutt. The deal includes an option for a second vessel.

Diverse Marine said it worked closely on the financing of the project with Peter Curtis and LCM Partners to provide the funding and also the start of a shipyard supported finance offering.