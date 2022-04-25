N-Sea Charters Offshore Vessel Braveheart Spirit

N-Sea Group has chartered Braveheart Marine's DP2 vessel Braveheart Spirit multi-purpose offshore vessel.

The vessel formerly known as the DPSV Bourbon Gulf Star vessel, built in 2010, was acquired late last year by Braveheart Marine converted, and upgraded to meet the most up-to-date industry standards. N-Sea said it has taken the vessel on a long-term charter.

The DP2 vessel has a carrying capacity of around 3,000t DWT, an overall length (LOA) of 73.2 meters, 16.5 meters in width, and a draft of 4.5 meters.

N-Sea said the vessel was ideally suited to operate in the Southern and Central North Sea. Furthermore, the vessel is equipped with 30T A-frame suited for towing arrangements, geotechnical survey, and other subsea activities.

Services offered with the Braveheart Spirit comprise amongst others: Geotechnical, geophysical, and environmental surveys; IRM (ROV and diving supported); UXO Survey, ID, and disposal activities; Boulder clearance; Walk to work; Cable repair support activities.