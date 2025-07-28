NTSB Names Eric Stolzenberg Director of Office of Marine Safety

Longtime mariner and investigator Eric Stolzenberg has been named director of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Office of Marine Safety.

The office investigates major marine accidents within the United States and its territories, as well as accidents involving U.S.-flagged vessels worldwide.

Stolzenberg began his career at the NTSB in 2008 as an engineering investigator. He served as investigator-in-charge on several high-profile marine investigations and technical group chairman of numerous naval architecture and marine engineering accident investigations, including the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro. In 2018, he was selected as chief of marine product development and in 2021 he was promoted to deputy director. Stolzenberg has served as acting director of Marine Safety since March 2024.

“Eric’s leadership and technical expertise have contributed greatly to our agency’s investigations of high-profile marine casualties, from the El Faro to recent vessel strikes to bridges in Baltimore and Manhattan to the Titan submersible tragedy, among others,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. “Under Eric’s leadership, the Office of Marine Safety will continue building on its legacy of excellence in support of our lifesaving mission.”

Stolzenberg earned a bachelor of engineering in Naval Architecture from the New York State Maritime College along with an engineering officer license. Following eight years in the Merchant Marine, Stolzenberg worked for more than a decade as a naval architect and marine engineer at vessel design firms, attaining the position of assistant chief naval architect.

Stolzenberg assumed the duties of director of the Office of Marine Safety July 27, 2025.