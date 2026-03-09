Marine Link
Monday, March 9, 2026
Nuclear Power for Commercial Vessels Central to ABS, HD Hyundai JDP

March 9, 2026

(L to R): Matthew Mueller, ABS Vice President, Regional Business Development, Hak-mu Shim, HD HSHI Executive Vice President and Byung-hun Kwon, HD KSOE Executive Vice President at signing ceremony for a Joint Development Project (JDP) at the HD Hyundai Global R&amp;D Center (GRC) in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Image courtesy ABS

ABS, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HD HSHI) signed a joint development project (JDP) for the “Conceptual Design of a Nuclear-Powered Electric Propulsion System.”

Under the agreement, HD KSOE and HD HSHI will develop the basic design, electrical component specifications and arrangement plans for a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system tailored for container ships. The agreement forms a framework to assess the technical feasibility of a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system specific to a 16K TEU container ship.

“This project represents an important step in exploring the potential of a nuclear-powered electric propulsion system for container vessels. By combining HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding expertise with ABS’ deep engineering experience in maritime safety, we aim to evaluate technologies that can support safer, more efficient and lower-emission operations for the next generation of propulsion solutions,” said Matthew Mueller, ABS Vice President, North Pacific Business Development.

Kwon Byung-hun, Head of the Electrification Center at HD KSOE, said: “In response to the growing demand for eco-friendly ships, we are continuously pursuing the development of electric propulsion systems using nuclear energy—a carbon-free energy source. We will expand our R&D efforts to strengthen our technological competitiveness in nuclear-linked electric propulsion.”

