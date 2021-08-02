Marine Link
By the Numbers: Eye on Guyana & FPSOs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 2, 2021

© luzitanija/AdobeStock

© luzitanija/AdobeStock

According to Jim McCaul, Managing Director at IMA/World Energy Reports, Guyana has a huge appetite for FPSOs. Here's a brief 'by the numbers' look:

  • The Stabroek Block covers 26,800 sq km containing multiple prospects and plays
  • There are 20+ discoveries to date with 9 billion boe estimated recoverable resources
  • Up to 10 VLCC-size FPSOs are expected to be required for full field development
  • One FPSO is now in service: Liza Destiny with 120,000 b/d oil production capacity
  • Two FPSOs are on order: Liza Unity and Prosperity, each with 220,000 b/d oil production capacity
  • The procurement of fourth FPSO is being negotiated, a unit with 220,000 to 250,000 b/d oil production capacity
  • There are plans for three to six more large capacity FPSOs to be contracted for Stabroek Block within this decade
  • Nearby Blocks off Suriname are expected to require additional multiple FPSOs

(Soure: World Energy Reports)

