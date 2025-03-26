NYCEDC Makes Additional $18 Million Investment to Upgrade Port Operations

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced the execution of three maritime infrastructure related contracts to upgrade port operations at the Brooklyn Marine Terminal. After decades of disinvestment, NYCEDC is committed to redeveloping the terminal and container port, starting with the removal of four out-of-service cranes across Piers 9A and 10, and the purchase of a new electric Ship to Shore (STS) crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. Additionally, Pier 10 will receive crucial fender repairs to protect the pier from future vessel damage.

Stemming from the original $80 million City investment made last year, NYCEDC is spending an initial $18 million. This includes $15 million for a new electric STS crane, $2 million for fender repairs to Pier 10, and $1 million for the demolition and removal of four out-of-service cranes. Demolition and removal of the four out-of-service cranes will take place from April to August 2025 by Atlantic Coast Dismantling (ACD). The two cranes on Pier 9A are diesel operated, over 50 years old, and are inaccessible due to the unstable condition of Pier 9A. The two cranes on Pier 10 that will be removed were damaged during superstorm Sandy. The removal of these cranes will provide space for a new electric crane and the 3,000 tons of steel from the four removed cranes will be recycled by ACD.

Liebherr USA, Co. has been contracted to deliver the new all electric ship to shore crane to serve the Red Hook Container Terminal at Pier 10. The crane will be designed, manufactured and delivered from Irish based Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., taking approximately two years. The new crane will be operational in Spring 2027. Pier 10 is also receiving a fender, fender pile, and chock and wale repairs and replacement to ensure the longevity of Pier 10 and protect the physical integrity of the pier from berthing ships and barges. Repairs are anticipated to go from May to September 2025.

These contracts are a significant step forward in the redevelopment of the Brooklyn Marine Terminal that was announced in May 2024 by Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul, NYCEDC, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to enable the City to transform the 122-acre site into a modern 21st century maritime port and mixed-use community fueled by an initial $95 million City and State investment.

The Adams administration and NYCEDC are also transforming the nearby city-owned South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) into one of the largest offshore wind port facilities in the nation, which broke ground in 2024. In March 2022, NYCEDC and its subtenant, SSBMT, completed a long-term agreement with Norwegian Energy company Equinor to reactivate the terminal as an offshore wind staging and assembly port. The new SBMT will help create hundreds of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity for the city, state, and region, and provide clean offshore wind power to millions of homes and businesses. The city has committed nearly $152 million to offshore wind infrastructure projects across New York City.