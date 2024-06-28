NYK and Astomos Energy Welcome Second LPG Dual-Fuel Vessel

NYK and Astomos Energy have named their second jointly owned large liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Gas Amethyst at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Following Gas Garnet vessel, which was delivered in March this year, Gas Amethyst is the second jointly owned LPG dual-fuel vessel to be delivered this year and the fourth LPG dual-fuel vessel for Astomos Energy.

Gas Garnet is 229.90 meters long vessel, with a tank capacity of 86,953 m3.

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use heavy oil and LPG as fuel. Furthermore, the vessel employs a shaft generator that produces electricity by rotating the shaft connecting the main engine to the propeller, enabling the vessel to stop operating the diesel generator during standard navigation and realize full LPG-fueled navigation.

Compared to conventional heavy oil-fueled vessels, SOx (sulfur oxides) and CO2 (carbon dioxide) in the exhaust gas are reduced by more than 95% and 20%, respectively, when the ship is fueled by LPG, according to NYK.

In addition to LPG, the vessel will be able to transport ammonia as well if future demand increases.