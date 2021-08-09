Marine Link
Friday, August 13, 2021
NYK Cargo Vessel Rescues Two People off Guam

August 9, 2021

Those rescued being transferred to U.S. Coast Guard vessel. Photo courtesy NYK

MV Mito, a general cargo vessel owned by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. and managed by Hachiuma Steamship Co. Ltd., rescued two people in an inflatable rubber boat in distress off the coast of Guam on July 30.

While sailing from Port Kembla in Australia to Naoshima in Kagawa prefecture, Japan, the ship discovered two people in an inflatable boat in distress due to engine failure about 80 nautical miles north of Guam and immediately rescued them. The two were in good health and handed over to the United States Coast Guard off the coast of Saipan on July 31.

MV Mito. Photo courtesy NYK


  • Overview of MV Mito
  • Flag: Panama
  • Type of Vessel: General cargo vessel
  • Gross Tonnage: 9,815 tons
  • Shipowner: NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd
  • Ship Management: Hachiuma Steamship Co. Ltd.
