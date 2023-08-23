NYK Gains ISO Certification for Crew Transfer Vessel SMS

On August 17, NYK received ISO9001:20151 certification from ClassNK for its activities to promote the safe operation of its crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the offshore wind industry.

In addition to the safety management system (SMS) set up by the ship-management company, NYK will implement NAV90004 activities that promote safe navigation based on NYK’s own safety standard, NAV9000, which has been certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), to achieve an even higher level of quality control and safer navigation. This includes approximately 1,500 items that the company has compiled to fulfill customer requirements and prevent the recurrence of accidents.

NYK regularly conducts NAV9000 activities on NYK Group–operated vessels (including chartered vessels) and their ship-management companies to confirm that high quality is maintained and appropriate operational management is in place. The NAV9000 activities had already obtained the same certification in 2006, but an application for additional certification was submitted to include domestic vessels, including the CTV, in the scope of the application.



