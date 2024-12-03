NYK Granted AiP for Long-Distance Cable-Laying Vessel Design

NYK has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK for the design concept of a cable-laying vessel for the construction of a long-distance subsea DC transmission network in Japan.

Since suitable locations for wind-power generation, such as Hokkaido, are far from areas of major electricity demand, developing a power transmission network is crucial to increasing the amount of renewable electricity generated in Japan in the future.

As part of a four-company consortium with Sumitomo Electric Industries, Furukawa Electric and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, NYK has been participating a project subsidized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for the design of the vessel.

NYK will now proceed with the detailed vessel design and aim to obtain basic design approval from ClassNK.



