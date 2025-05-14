NYK Group Welcomes its First Methanol-Fueled Bulk Carrier

A methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier chartered by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, from KAMBARA KISEN was delivered at the TSUNEISHI Factory in Japan.

At the naming ceremony, held on May 13, Yuko Tsutsui, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Executive of Sustainability & Transformation Headquarters of NYK, named the vessel Green Future.

The vessel is the first bulk carrier in the NYK Group to be equipped with a dual-fuel engine that uses methanol and fuel oil.

Methanol has a lower environmental impact than fuel oil, and by using bio-methanol and e-methanol produced using hydrogen derived from renewable energy sources and recovered carbon dioxide, the vessel achieves significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel is 199.99 meters long, with a deadweight of approximately 65,700 metric tons, and capacity of 81,500 m3.