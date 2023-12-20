NYK to Install Energy-Saving Technology on LNG-fueled Car Carriers

Japanese shipping company NYK has unveiled plans to install a Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) system on LNG-fueled car carriers in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut fuel costs.

NYK said it will include a VCR system on LNG-fueled car carriers to be built by Shin Kurushima Dockyard, with the first vessel scheduled for delivery in 2026.

The system is said to be able to adjust the air compression ratio in the engine combustion chamber to an optimal balance according to engine power and LNG fuel properties.

This adjustment in turn improves fuel efficiency during operation by about 3% in LNG gas mode and about 6% in diesel oil mode. The system is also expected to play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing ships and improving engine efficiency when decarbonized fuels are introduced.

The VCR system was developed by Mitsui E&S together with Winterthur Gas & Diesel, a Swiss engine licensor.