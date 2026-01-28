NYK Invests in XFuel to Advance Low-Carbon Marine Fuels

Japanese shipping company NYK has invested in XFuel, a company developing technology to refine waste-derived liquid hydrocarbons into low-carbon fuel for marine applications.

The investment is aimed at advancing collaboration with XFuel, including the recycling of fuel sludge generated from NYK’s operating vessels, to support the development of decarbonization technologies that utilize existing fuels.

XFuel has developed proprietary Chemical Liquid Refining (CLR) technology capable of converting waste-derived hydrocarbon liquids into high-purity, low-carbon fuels suitable for marine use. The process enables the production of drop-in fuels compatible with existing engines and infrastructure, without requiring modifications.

Under the partnership, NYK plans to supply sludge from its vessels as raw material, purchase low-carbon fuel produced through the process, and collaborate across the supply chain to advance sustainability objectives.

CLR is a one-step thermochemical process that removes heavy metals and heteroatom impurities such as sulfur, while reducing density and viscosity to meet fuel specifications. The process can convert contaminated and mixed waste hydrocarbon liquids into ultra-clean marine-grade fuels, including marine gas oil.