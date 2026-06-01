NYK Launches Long-Term Trial of 100% Biofuel

NYK has commenced a one-year long-term trial involving the continuous use of 100% biofuel (B100) on an NYK-operated car carrier.

The biofuel primarily comprises Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) derived from used cooking oil and similar feedstocks.

The initiative is designed to evaluate the fuel’s effects on the vessel’s equipment and verify operational safety under real-world conditions.

Amid growing global demand for decarbonization, the shipping industry has been actively introducing alternative fuels that contribute to reducing GHG emissions. Biofuels are regarded as a promising “drop-in fuel” option because they can be used with existing ship engines and infrastructure.

NYK has been advancing the use of biofuels through various initiatives. In 2024, the company conducted a trial using biofuel blend B24 and subsequently expanded practical usage to B30. However, there remains limited global experience with the long-term continuous use of B100.

In this trial, NYK will operate a car carrier continuously on B100 for one year to evaluate the impact on engines, fuel supply systems, and operational practices. High-purity biofuels such as B100 are known to be susceptible to degradation from oxygen, light, and heat, raising concerns about the stability of such fuels during long-term use.

By collecting long-term operational data through this trial, NYK aims to accumulate valuable technical insights to support both the safe operation of vessels and the wider adoption of high-purity biofuels.



