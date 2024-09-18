NYK, Oono Development ink MoU on Ship Recycling

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Oono Development Co., Ltd. agreed to jointly study the commercialization of ship recycling, in which ships and large offshore structures are dismantled in Japan and recycled as steel scrap and other materials. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on September 18 at NYK's head office.

Ship dismantling work will be performed at Japan’s only dry dock which can handle large ocean-going vessels and is owned by Oono Development in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture. Oono Development will adopt its unique method, incorporating state-of-the-art onshore dismantling and waste treatment, with consideration of the environment and occupational safety, and promote the recycling and decarbonization of steel resources.

Image courtesy NYK