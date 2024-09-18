Marine Link
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

NYK, Oono Development ink MoU on Ship Recycling

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 18, 2024

At the signing ceremony, from left: Hitoshi Nagasawa, Chairman, NYK; Takaya Soga, President, NYK; Yuji Yamashita, President, Oono Development; and Teruo Ohno, Chairman, Oono Development. Image courtesy NYK

At the signing ceremony, from left: Hitoshi Nagasawa, Chairman, NYK; Takaya Soga, President, NYK; Yuji Yamashita, President, Oono Development; and Teruo Ohno, Chairman, Oono Development. Image courtesy NYK

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Oono Development Co., Ltd. agreed to jointly study the commercialization of ship recycling, in which ships and large offshore structures are dismantled in Japan and recycled as steel scrap and other materials. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on September 18 at NYK's head office.

Ship dismantling work will be performed at Japan’s only dry dock which can handle large ocean-going vessels and is owned by Oono Development in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture. Oono Development will adopt its unique method, incorporating state-of-the-art onshore dismantling and waste treatment, with consideration of the environment and occupational safety, and promote the recycling and decarbonization of steel resources.

Image courtesy NYK

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week