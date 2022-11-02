NYK to Order Two LNG-Fueled Large Coal Carriers

Japan's NYK is set to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

"This ship order is a part of a bulk carrier fleet development aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses by 2050," NYK said.

NYK says that compared to conventional heavy oil-fueled ships, the two new ships will emit zero sulfur oxides (SOx), 80% less nitrogen oxides (NOx), and 30% less carbon dioxide (CO2). Additionally, the vessels will be compliant with the IMO’s NOx (nitrogen oxide) emission regulations (Tier III).

"NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realized. The company ordered the world's first LNG-fueled large coal carrier in 2019 and its first LNG-fueled capesize bulk carrier in 2021, in addition to four more LNG-fueled capsize bulk carriers in January 2022," NYK said.

"Going forward, we will continue with the gradual planned introduction of LNG-fueled vessels until the realization of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia, which would have an even lower environmental impact," NYK added.

Outline of Vessel Specifications