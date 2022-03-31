Marine Link
NYK Receives ClassNK’s Highest Innovation Certification Rating

March 31, 2022

From left, Hiroaki Sakashita, Class NK President & CEO; Tomoyuki Koyama, NYK senior managing executive officer. Photo courtesy NYK * Face masks were removed immediately prior to the photo

On March 29, NYK was recognized by ClassNK with its highest rating of Class S on its Innovation Endorsement (IE) provider certification, which confirms a company’s innovative initiatives. NYK was highly evaluated for the NYK Remote Diagnostic Center (RDC), which is a facility in the Philippines for remote diagnosis and monitoring of the state of engine plants, in addition to the company’s organizational structure. NYK is the first company/organization to receive Class S IE provider certification since this system was introduced by ClassNK in 2020.

