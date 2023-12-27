NYK Sets Out Plans for Full-Scale Biofuels Trials in 204

Japanese shipping company NYK has unveiled plans to conduct full-scale trials of long-term use of biofules for its existing heavy oil-fired vessels starting from 2024.

Considered to have net-zero CO2 emissions, biofuels are produced from biological sources (biomass), such as waste cooking oil. Usable in heavy oil-fired engines, biofuels are considered to be one of the critical solutions to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In this trial, NYK will use biofuel continuously for three months on multiple vessel types. After that, NYK said it will gradually extend biofuel use for a longer period for further validation.

Since 2019, NYK has conducted short-term biofuel tests on about 10 vessels.

While NYK has confirmed the safety of short-term biofuel use, the company has not verified the impact of biofuels on the ship’s main engine, generator, motor, fuel supply system, etc., and the quality of biofuels after a certain storage period.

NYK also needed to ensure the stability of biofuel procurement when used in more vessels.

Through the 2024 trial, NYK hopes to establish a safe navigation system using and promote biofuel development to achieve the group’s goal of a 45% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 from 2021 levels.