NYK Signs Long-Term Charter Agreement for New LNG Carriers with Cheniere

NYK Line, in partnership with Ocean Yield AS, has signed multiple long-term charter contracts for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with Cheniere Marketing International LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc., a US LNG producer.

The vessels will be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. in South Korea and will be delivered from 2028.

The vessels will be equipped with a next-generation X-DF2.1 iCER*, VCR system**, dual-fuel, low-speed diesel engine that uses fuel oil and boil-off gas (LNG vaporized in the cargo tanks during navigation) for the main engine, and a re-liquefaction system that can use surplus boil-off gas effectively. The vessels will have a 200,000 cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank*** that uses advanced insulating materials to realize superior efficiency and economical LNG transportation.

The vessels will be the first LNG carriers NYK has chartered under a long-term time charter contract with Cheniere.

Vessel outline:

Cargo tank capacity: about 200,000 cubic meters

Length overall: about 294.8 meters

Breadth: about 48.9 meters

Main engine: X-DF2.1 iCER on engine with VCR system

Shipbuilder: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.







* X-DF2.1 iCER

WinGD's low-pressure, dual-fuel main engine with excellent fuel efficiency. It is equipped with Intelligent Control by Exhaust Recycling (iCER), the latest technology that can reduce methane emissions by up to 50% and fuel consumption by up to about 3% in gas mode and about 5% in diesel mode.



**VCR system

Variable Compression Ratio (VCR) allows the adjustment of the compression ratio (CR) during operation of the engine. It can reduce fuel consumption by up to about 6 g/kWh in gas mode and about 12 g/kWh in diesel mode depending on engine type/rating.



*** A Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) made tank featuring the GTT Mark III flex plus cargo containment system that has insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate.