NYK Strengthens Fire Prevention With Car Carrier Inspection and Discussion

On June 20, NYK arranged an inspection of one of its car carriers for representatives from the Tokyo Fire Department, Yokohama City Fire Bureau, and local cargo-handling companies to examine the car carrier's structure and firefighting equipment, as well as discuss fire-response procedures. The event was attended by over 40 participants.

In recent years, there has been a worldwide increase in fire accidents involving car carriers. In response, NYK is strengthening fire-prevention measures by establishing transportation guidelines that accommodate next-generation vehicles (e.g., electric vehicles, fuel-cell vehicles, etc.). The company is also introducing related crew training and new equipment that leverages DX.

Given that many workers may be working on the ship while it is at berth, ensuring rapid and safe evacuation in case of fire is paramount. Additionally, the complexities of a ship’s structure and specialized firefighting equipment present distinct challenges when coordinating with land-based emergency services, including fire departments.

This inspection aimed to familiarize the participants with the ship’s structure and operations and address issues specific to fires occurring at berth to enhance the ship’s crew and shore firefighter`s ability to respond swiftly in the event of a fire.

Participating Organizations

Tokyo Fire Department

Yokohama City Fire Bureau

UNI-X NCT Co., Ltd.

Honma Co., Ltd.

NYK Line

This event marked the first car carrier inspection with fire departments in Japan. However, the NYK Group has conducted similar inspections and joint training exercises in North America, Europe, Singapore, and Sri Lanka, with plans to continue engaging with fire departments worldwide.