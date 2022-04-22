NYK's LNG-fueled Bulker Gets Green Certification

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled bulk carrier being built by Oshima Shipbuilding for NYK has been certified by Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism as the first application of the "Specific Ship Introduction Plan" certification system, which targets ships with superior environmental performance.

Under the Maritime Industry Strengthening Law enacted in May 2021, shipping companies and shipbuilders certified by the Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan are enabled to jointly submit an introduction plan of “specific ship” with superior environmental performance to the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Oshima Shipbuilding had been certified as the first shipbuilder in the Business Infrastructure Strengthening Plan in September 2021. This time, the introduction plan for the vessel was certified as the “Specific Ship Introduction Plan” as it satisfies the designated certification requirements.

The vessel will be operated by NYK and will transport coal from overseas to the thermal power plant of Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., and is scheduled to be delivered in March 2023. The vessel will use LNG as fuel and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions about 40% by improving the hull modification. It is said to be the world's first LNG-fueled coal carrier.

By utilizing this certification system, NYK will promote efforts toward a long-term target of net-zero emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses, and will contribute to environmentally friendly and stable international maritime transportation, the company said.