NZ Prime Minister Accused of Being Cryptic on Live Export Restart

New Zealand animal welfare group SPCA is critical of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, saying he has refused to provide answers about his plans to restart the export of live animals by sea.

A ban was implemented by the previous government after the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized in 2020 leaving 41 crew and 6,000 cattle missing.

Luxon has reportedly declined to say if the public will be consulted on the policy and process, a move SPCA says muddies the waters on fair process.

“The Government is already on record stating animal welfare is non-negotiable. It has also been clear that public consultation will be part of the process of bringing back the deeply unpopular trade,” SPCA Chief Scientific Officer Dr Arnja Dale says.

“So why is the Prime Minister now unwilling to confirm that when questioned?”

SPCA is opposed to repealing the current ban on live export saying exporting livestock by sea is unacceptable. But the Government has long talked of a so-called ‘gold standard’ and ‘purpose-built’ boats promising the highest animal welfare standards as a bottom line.

In June, Associate Minister for Animal Welfare, Andrew Hoggard, insisted broad consultation will be included in the process saying: “I understand animal welfare is a top priority for all Kiwis. It’s vital, and in fact non-negotiable, that the new standards are in place before the trade is restarted. Hearing a range of voices will help us to understand how we can best achieve this.”

The Minister continues: "I acknowledge there is significant interest in this work, and I want to give stakeholders, and the public, a clear timeline for change. My officials are preparing a discussion document that will be released publicly before September.”

A discussion document wasn't released publicly before September, and SPCA continues to request a revised timeline from Hoggard given his own deadline has come and gone. But Dale says like Christopher Luxon, Andrew Hoggard seems uninterested or unable to provide meaningful answers.

“If Mr Luxon and Mr Hoggard think their plan to restart this abhorrent trade is a fine idea and totally worth the harm it creates, surely, they’d want to tell us all about it.”

For many months questions of Government remain unanswered attracting the attention of the Chief Ombudsman’s office.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Q&A Minister for Trade and Agriculture Todd McClay said the Government will investigate countries to ensure animals would be looked after, and they’ll work with animal welfare groups to devise standards.

"If these very high standards that are to be set can't be met, then you should not expect any animals to leave New Zealand, for reputational and animal-welfare points of view."

Dr Dale says the Government’s pledges are hollow and futile.

“It can’t be done. Their whole idea of a so called ‘gold-standard’ is a unicorn. No such thing exists. What’s more Mr Luxon and his Ministers are powerless to impose standards in other jurisdictions so to promise New Zealanders that animals will be treated to the same high standard at the destination country is either naive or deceitful.”

A new survey commissioned by SPCA shows 74% of New Zealanders favour public consultation on such a law change, and over 57,000 New Zealanders have already signed a petition earlier this year to protect the ban to live export already in place.

“The Government knows it doesn't have the support of New Zealanders on this issue,” says Dale.

Meanwhile Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) is actively recruiting for multiple live export roles to advance the industry here, a move that deepens concerns that the Government is pushing forward with live exports, regardless, says Dale.

More than half the survey respondents believe the Government has predetermined the outcome and that public sentiment has no influence on the decision. Only 12% think the Government’s repeal of the live export ban is a responsible use of taxpayer money.

SPCA stands firm in urging the Government to act responsibly and respect calls to protect the live export ban.



