Obituary: Donald Keehan, founder, Advanced Polymer Coatings

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), based in Avon, Ohio, announced the passing of its founder Donald Keehan on December 28, 2022, aged 87.

In a statement the Keehan family said:

“Don was key driving force behind the business, but much more than that, he was a brilliant mind, a great friend, and an extraordinary human being. Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Don was involved in starting and running several polymer-based technology companies since the 1960’s, holding more than 14 total patents within the industry.

“He pioneered the use of proprietary patented polymers to create high-performance coatings for chemical tankers and industry worldwide, including the well-known MarineLINE and ChemLINE brands marketed by one of his most successful companies, Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), which took its namesake in 1997.

“Don was the true definition of an entrepreneur, and often referred to as a disruptor in the industry, he never stopped pushing the envelope of technology and he leaves a legacy through his work that all of us here at Advanced Polymer Coatings are proud to carry on.

“To most, Don was many things. But to us, Don was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Marine, entrepreneur, risk-taker, visionary, philanthropist, colleague, mentor, motivator, and most importantly our friend and inspiration.”

Don is survived by his wife Arlene, seven children Denise, Donald Jr, Daniel, Douglas, Darrin, David and Toshiro Ikehata, nine grandchildren and the late Eric Ikehata, two great grandchildren and sister Barbara Evans.

Visitation will be held at Bogner Family Funeral Home in North Ridgeville, Ohio on January 16, 2023 from 2-4pm and 5-8pm. Services will be at St. Joseph Church in Avon Lake, Ohio on January 17, 2023, at 10am.