Ocean Group Inks 10-year Towage Deal with Port of Vancouver

Ocean Group announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with the Port of Vancouver to provide port towing services at the two Roberts Bank terminals, Deltaport and Westshore Terminals. Starting July 19, Ocean Group will mobilize two Damen ASD Tug 2813 tugs equipped with fire fighting systems and IMO Tier III engines.

Ocean Group began operations in the Port of Vancouver in March 2020 with two tugs. Since then, the company has increased the number of its tugs present in this territory with the arrival of new tugs, and then with the acquisition of Samson Tugboats. Starting next July, Ocean Group will have eight port tugs in the Vancouver area to serve its customers.