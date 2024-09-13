Ocean Group Switching to HVO Fuel for Port Towing Operations

Ocean Group announced it is adopting HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) renewable diesel fuel for all of its port towing operations.

Made from renewable sources, including vegetable oils, residues of plant or animal origin, and used oils such as those derived from frying, HVO fuel reduces CO2 emissions by around 80% compared with traditional fossil fuels.

Since 2023, Group Ocean has been testing the efficiency of HVO at its Delta Port and Fraser River sites. After months of data analysis and obtaining the necessary authorizations from Transport Canada, the company said it is now ready to finalize the transition to this environmentally-friendly fuel by the end of 2024. Eventually, all Ocean Group tugs in British-Columbia will run on HVO.