Ocean Safety Launching Addition to Jon Buoy Range at SMM 2024

Ocean Safety will be launching an addition to its man overboard Jon Buoy range - the Jon Buoy Recovery Module MK 6 Valise - at SMM 2024 in September.

Suited to bulkhead stowage, the Jon Buoy Recovery Module MK 6 Valise is a full man overboard (MOB) solution enabling deployment of a device that can locate, support and recover a MOB.

The valise version allows the Jon Buoy Recovery Module to be fitted to vessels where an over water fitting option is not possible and is an ideal addition to pilot boats, port control work boats and other commercial vessels, says the company. In addition, the Jon Buoy can now be mounted on a bridge wing of a larger vessel for easy deployment with the MOB light-smoke signal.

Incorporating the new bulkhead mounting solution, the latest version allows the Jon Buoy to be manually deployed for MOB recovery. On impact with water the module inflates automatically, immediately providing a highly visible safe haven.

The MOB is also recovered horizontally, which is particularly important with a possible hypothermic casualty, reducing the chance of complications or cardiac arrest during recovery.

Additional key features include intuitive boarding assistance, tailored buoyancy design, integrated water stability system, lifting harness and aesthetic slimline Valise available in orange or white.

Ocean Safety will also be displaying an extensive range of its eponymous commercial marine safety equipment, including its Ocean SOLAS Throw-Over Ellipse Liferaft at SMM 2024.

Designed and manufactured to meet the needs of vessels complying with the SOLAS/MED requirements, the Ocean SOLAS Throw-Over Ellipse Liferaft is also now available as a MER (Red Ensign) approved liferaft to support UK flagged commercial vessels.

Universally sized, the liferaft’s cylindrical container has been designed to fit specifically into the existing cradles and mountings onboard most commercial vessels, offering ferries, crew transfer vessels, tugs and superyachts the option to be equipped with the Ocean SOLAS throw-over liferafts without needing to upgrade their onboard stowage.

Ocean Safety will also be exhibiting its latest Ocean SOLAS Compact Liferaft at the show. Designed and developed in-house, the SOLAS Compact is a progression of the military range which it has supplied to the MOD for over 10 years.

On the stand, Ocean Safety will be exhibiting its range of MOB recovery equipment and comprehensive collection of lifejackets as well as presenting a broad range of commercial safety products from its core suppliers AquaSpec and Ocean Signal.



