Ocean Yield's Dry Bulk Vessel La Loirais Sold

French shipping firm Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has sold the "La Loirais" bulk-carrier to an unnamed third party. The news of the sale was shared by Ocean Yield.

Vessel owner Ocean Yield and Louis Dreyfus Armateurs in 2018 entered a long term charter for the handysize dry bulk vessel that should've kept the vessel busy until March 2030.

"Louis Dreyfus Armateurs has declared an option to sell La Loirais to an unrelated third party and the transaction was completed today,"

Ocean Yield said it would receive proceeds of USD 16.2 million and record a small book profit from the sale.

The 39,800 dwt vessel was built in China by Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering in 2018.