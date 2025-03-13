Oceaneering Nets US Gov Maritime Mobility System Deal

Oceaneering International, via its Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment, has been awarded a multi-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to design, build, test, and deliver a maritime mobility system.

Oceaneering said it has been down-selected from multiple teams, without revealing any additional details.

“We are pleased to have secured this contract with the Department of Defense which, at the time of award, is the largest initial contract value in Oceaneering’s history.

“This award demonstrates the cross-industry application of our maritime technology, highlights our expertise in engineering and delivering technology solutions, and builds on the strong partnership and trust that our ADTech segment has established with our U.S. government customers,” said Rod Larson, Oceaneering’s President and Chief Executive Officer.