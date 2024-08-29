Oceaneering Reports Multiple UK North Sea Contract Wins

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its UK subsidiary, Oceaneering International Services Limited, has secured multiple contracts for decommissioning, inspection, subsea preparation, and installation support services in the U.K. sector of the North Sea. The contracts were awarded by multiple operators in the region and, when combined, total an estimated 65 days with options to extend the contract durations.

These operations are expected to begin in August 2024 and will be supported utilizing the Island Offshore multiservice vessel (MSV) Island Frontier, which Oceaneering has previously operated in West Africa and the Black Sea. Oceaneering has extended its charter for the MSV Island Frontier until December 2025.

These contracts will be managed and executed from Oceaneering’s UK North Sea hub in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Javier Falcon, Senior Manager of Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group, Europe and the Middle East, said, “These contract awards are a significant achievement as we strategically target growth in a key regional market. Our advanced product and service portfolio allows us to deliver cost-effective solutions, and these awards are the culmination of strong engagement with key clients in the region. We are confident that these projects will allow us to showcase our expertise and execution capabilities.”