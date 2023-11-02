Oceanology International Announces Marine Technology Reporter as Exclusive Video Media Partner

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) has been unveiled as the exclusive video media partner of the Oceanology International exhibition and conference and will be delivering extended broadcast coverage from the 2024 event (Oi24).

The collaboration will enhance Oi24’s value as a multi-media platform that communicates the changes in the fast-paced ocean technology, science, and engineering sectors and showcases the developments of the leading innovators to the global industry.

As a premier news source in the marine technology and subsea sectors, MTR and its online video channel Marine Technology TV will be on-site throughout the three-day event at London’s ExCeL next March, speaking to exhibitors and attendees to document the critical breakthroughs achieved by the companies dedicated to exploring, monitoring, protecting, and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans.

"The focus on specialist video content and interviews will augment Oceanology International’s key mission to effectively share and discuss the latest insights and knowledge influencing the trajectory of ocean technology, overlayed with the varied and complex needs associated with energy transition, the Blue Economy, local and global defense and climate change," the organizers of the event said.

Owned by New Wave Media, MTR’s portfolio of print and online platforms, including MarineTechnologyNews.com, provides global news and information, encompassing a range of sectors such as offshore energy, subsea defense, and science, and covering the latest cutting-edge technology. Marine Technology TV was established in 2017, accumulating a library of video interviews and exclusives with the industry’s most influential companies and characters in the past six years. Oi24 will feature enhanced video content to showcase exhibitor news

"We are thrilled to partner with Oceanology International 2024 as their exclusive video media representative," said Greg Trauthwein, Publisher and Editor of Marine Technology Reporter. "This is a tremendous opportunity to connect with the leaders in subsea technology and share the groundbreaking innovations on display at Oi24 with marine technology professionals around the world. As the industry continues to evolve, video becomes an increasingly vital medium to capture the essence of new product launches and conversations happening at important industry events like Oi. We look forward to talking to exhibitors and encourage them to contact us now about our packages, so they can come to our studio and be seen and be heard next March.”

With an unprecedented demand for new solutions in the blue tech and energy transition markets, Oi24 is expected to provide the stage for a vast number of new launches and innovation announcements on the exhibition floor. The event will welcome 7,500+ attendees, with 450+ exhibitors from 80+ countries showcasing solutions on their stands and demonstrating equipment on the water as part of the live Dockside Demos. Other features, including the Future Tech Hub, OceanICT, three days of technical conference content and the return of the premium Catch the Next Wave conference, will provide rich sources of material for MTR’s video content which will be available to view on the Oi website, social media and digital platforms. Oi24 - Oceanology International returns next March at ExCeL London

Mike Enser, Oi24 Marketing Manager, said: “We are pleased to announce the partnership with MTR and Marine Technology TV, confirming exclusive endorsement from Oi for them to speak to those who really count, the exhibitors and attendees, on the show floor to document the shifts and changes in technology. The collaboration will greatly help the community to understand some of the challenges that are being faced and solutions that are being deployed.”

David Ince, Oceanology International Portfolio Director, added: “MTR has a huge reputation in the market and the team are clearly passionate about delivering incisive content, in print, digitally and via video. MTR’s extensive reach will add enormous value in raising the profile of those exhibiting and their video content will help to keep the global ocean technology community updated.”

MTR will be on Stand A505 at Oi24. Exhibitors who are interested in MTR’s video packages can contact Terry Breese at [email protected].

The Oceanology International exhibition and conference takes place at London’s ExCeL from 12 to 14 March. To stay updated, please visit www.oceanologyinternational.com.