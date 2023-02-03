OceanPal Names Robert Perri as CEO

Greek dry bulk shipowner OceanPal on Friday announced that it has appointed Robert Perri as its new chief executive officer, effective as of February 2, 2023. Perri replaces Eleftherios Papatrifon, who has served as the company’s CEO since November 2021 and who will continue to serve as a Class II director.

Perri has over 15 years of shipping company experience, including five years as the chief financial officer of two U.S.-listed companies, and five years as the CFO of a private shipping company. In addition, Perri spent 10 years in equity research for several investment banks covering various industries including shipping, technology and IT services. Perri received his bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance from Drexel University in 1995 and received his MBA with a focus on finance and banking from SDA Bocconi in 1999. He is also a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute and a CFA charterholder.