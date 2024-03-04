Odfjell Completes Terminal Expansion in Houston

Odfjell Terminals US (OTUS) reports it has completed the construction and commissioning of its Bay 13 at the Houston Terminal (OTH), adding nine new tanks, with a combined capacity of 204,000 barrels.

The new tanks are a combination of stainless steel and carbon steel, and each tank has been engineered with positive pressure systems and full automation, Odfjell said. The newly commissioned bay is specifically designed for the storage needs of specialty chemical products, the company added.

"As we continue to invest in our assets, we are proud to have developed a new tank bay that will set the standard for our business with state of the art automation and controls with enhanced operating flexibility that prioritizes both environmental sustainability and operational efficiency,” CEO of OTUS, John Blanchard, said.