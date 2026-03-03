OEG Adds Fulmar CTV to Growing Offshore Wind Fleet

OEG has expanded its offshore wind vessel fleet with the delivery of Fulmar, a new multi-purpose crew transfer vessel (CTV), following successful sea trials.

The vessel will operate in U.K. waters and has secured its first charter in Scotland, supporting offshore construction work at the Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm. The project was awarded to OEG earlier last year and is supported by the company’s specialists based in Edinburgh.

Fulmar can accommodate up to 24 personnel for high-speed transfers and can be configured for extended offshore trips. The vessel is designed for maneuverability and stability in offshore conditions. At Inch Cape, it will provide crew and cargo transfers to the offshore substation platform and support servicing of welfare units installed on the platform by OEG.

Fulmar is an Ambitious Class CTV designed by Chartwell Marine and built by U.K.-based shipyard Diverse Marine. It is the second vessel developed by Chartwell Marine to join OEG’s fleet, following the delivery of Furioso in 2024. Both vessels are tailored for offshore wind project requirements.

Located 15 km off the Angus coast in the North Sea, the 1.1 GW Inch Cape development spans a 150 km2 site. When operational, it will comprise 72 wind turbines and an offshore substation and is expected to produce enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of more than half of Scotland’s homes.

“As Scotland’s offshore wind industry continues to grow, OEG is committed to supporting the sector and the supply chain. We are focused on modernising and streamlining our fleet, introducing newbuilds with lower emissions and higher performance capabilities, and Fulmar is the latest addition in partnership with Chartwell Marine, strengthening our existing capacity.

“We look forward to Fulmar’s first successful deployment on Inch Cape - one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farms - and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to delivering safe, efficient, and sustainable support to Scotland’s offshore energy projects,” said Leif Cooper, Marine Services Director at OEG.

OEG owns and operates a fleet of 15 multi-purpose CTVs across the U.K., Europe and Taiwan, supporting construction, operations and maintenance phases of offshore wind projects.

The division is undergoing a strategic fleet modernization program, having sold two older vessels last year with further disposals planned this year.